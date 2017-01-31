Stack wants numbers to add up for Roscommon 31 January 2017





Roscommon's Ronan Stack holds onto possession against Kerry.

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Roscommon's Ronan Stack holds onto possession against Kerry.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

by John Fallon

Versatile Roscommon player Ronan Stack said they are determined not to fall off the pace this season after their championship campaign last year fizzled out after a bright start.

The 25-year old accountant knows that the numbers did not add up Roscommon last year when a great league campaign on their return to the top flight turned into a summer of disappointment.

They were almost shocked by New York in the opening championship campaign and while they recovered to reach the decider, their season disintegrated when Galway beat them by eleven points in a Connacht final replay and a week later Clare turned them over in the qualifiers.

Stack said it was hard to gauge if the narrow escape in New York — they survived by 1-15 to 0-17 — had a demoralising impact on their season, having been ousted by 3-15 to 0-14 in the league semi-final just before that.

“I was injured myself in New York but the fact that we were in a league semi-final and we didn’t have any gap before the championship. We didn’t have much time to prepare, straight into games every two or three weeks. So I don’t know maybe it did (have a damaging impact).

“We had some great highs in the league and just the championship did not go well for us at all. We did come within a point of winning Connacht but after that it did just drop.

“I sense among all of the players that we really want to go at it, of course play well in the league, but we really want to go at it well in the summer as well,” said the St Brigid’s clubman.

Roscommon open their league campaign away to promoted Tyrone on Sunday and will go into it having lost the FBD League final to Galway for the second year in a row.

But Stack, a wing-back or wing-forward, said they have uncovered a lot of young talent coming through at a time when so many regulars are no longer involved.

“We are going to miss the guys that we around. Senan Kilbride would be a clubman of mine. He has given a huge amount to Roscommon over the last eight or ten years. Other guys, Niall Carty, David Keenan, Donie Shine we are going to miss them all. There are a lot of guys we have in the panel that have won a lot at underage and it’s time for us all to perform at senior level so we are looking forward to that channel now.

“Tyrone away is going to be a tough assignment we all know that. We have a big week of training ahead of us now, we are going to have to go at it hard on Tuesday and tune ourselves in from now for the Tyrone game. Of course it’s a tough place to go and we know that.

“The aim is to try and stay in Division 1 of course. You want to be challenging yourself against the big teams over the spring months and prepare yourself as best as you can for championship.

“That’s what we want to be doing and as a player you want to be playing against the very best so we hope to stay in Division 1 and we will have a right good crack at it in the next coming weeks,” he added.