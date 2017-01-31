Kearns expecting tough battles in Division Three 31 January 2017





Tipperary manager Liam Kearns celebrates.

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Tipperary manager Liam Kearns celebrates.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Tipperary manager Liam Kearns insists it'll be far from easy to secure promotion from Division Three of the national football league.

The Premier County - who open their campaign against Antrim in Clonmel on Sunday afternoon - are fancied to move up following their run to last year's All-Ireland SFC semi-finals - but Kearns is taking nothing for granted:

"There are a lot of very strong teams in Division Three so it won't be easy for us to gain promotion by any means," he comments in The Irish Daily Mirror.

"After coming down from Division Two in last year's competition, I think Armagh will be hot favourites to bounce back straight away.

"As well, Laois were in Division Two last year and altogether they were in Division Two for eight to nine years. I also have a high regard for Longford and they beat us comprehensively in last year's competition."