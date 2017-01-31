Cummins: no more excuses 31 January 2017





©INPHO/James Crombie. Galway's Danny Cummins scores a goal.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Danny Cummins says it's time for Galway's footballers to produce.

The Tribesmen - who host Cork on Sunday - gave themselves a pre-league boost by retaining the Connacht SFL last weekend, but Cummins points out that they can't afford any more slip-ups like last summer's All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Tipperary:

"We had a youngish panel, a lot of lads were looking at a big game for the first time, but we are tired of making excuses, that this is a young team coming through," the Claregalway clubman states in The Irish Independent.

"We want to start putting in big performances and getting big results on big days, and that is something we will be aiming for this year.

"It is probably the best mixture we have had in a long time. The last couple of years you could always name a few superstars that Galway had but we have evened out a small bit and we probably have a more consistent team.

"We are long enough saying that we are building, it is time for us to produce big performances in the days ahead."