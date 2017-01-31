McKenna Cup served St Mary's well - Tally 31 January 2017





Ahead of their Sigerson Cup opener this afternoon, St Mary's manager Paddy Tally says St Mary's benefited from their three McKenna Cup outings.

The West Belfast college acquitted themselves well against Antrim, Fermanagh and Monaghan this month but face a difficult clash with NUIG at Glenavy at 1.30pm today:

“I’d be happy enough at the way they came through it - we used around 30 different players across the three games, which is great,” Tally told The Irish News.

“We knew a lot more about ourselves after the McKenna Cup than before it, but we expect a very hard game against NUIG. They have always been able to pick a very strong squad from that side of Ireland, a lot of boys form Galway, Mayo, Sligo and on down the west coast, Clare and even Kerry players.

“It’s Sigerson football and generally these early round matches can be very tight. We know we’re going to be up against it. The key is to get the right combinations on the pitch, and also to have the right attitude for this kind of match.”