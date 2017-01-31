"I could just imagine the unity that builds in a team" 31 January 2017





Donegal star Michael Murphy gets familiar with the rugby ball at Clermont Auvergne Donegal star Michael Murphy gets familiar with the rugby ball at Clermont Auvergne

Michael Murphy made a big impression on Clermont Auvergne rugby star David Strettle.

The 2012 All-Ireland winning Donegal captain spent last week in France, training with the Champions Cup quarter-finalists as part of The Toughest Trade TV series and former England International Strettle was particularly impressed by what the Glenswilly clubman told him about the grassroots nature of the GAA:

“It was quite interesting chatting to Michael,” he told The Irish Times. “I didn’t realise that the town that you’re born in, that’s the team you play for, which I think is amazing. I could just imagine the unity that builds in a team.

“We’re very lucky because we play sport for a living and we end up becoming good mates with our team-mates and our colleagues and we win things.

“It’s really nice to win things with your mates but I can imagine if you win things with the people that you went to school with or people growing up in exactly the same village and towns as you, it must be unbelievable.”