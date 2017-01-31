Untimely death of "a great hurler with a great attitude" 31 January 2017





The late Patrick Bannon The late Patrick Bannon

The Ballymachugh club in Cavan is in mourning following the tragic death of “a great hurler with a great attitude” in a road accident on Sunday.

Patrick Bannon from Ballyjamesduff was killed when his car collided with fencing on the N3 roadside at 5.38pm at Lower Lavey in Cavan.

His GAA club posted the following tribute on Facebook...

Patrick Bannon (10th from left back row) was part of the Cavan minor hurling squad that reached the 2012 All Ireland Minor C final against Fingal at Ashbourne.