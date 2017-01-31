Fitzsimons "under no illusions"

31 January 2017

Dublin's Michael Fitzsimons and Andy Moran of Mayo
©INPHO

Michael Fitzsimons knows only too well how difficult it will be to nail down a starting jersey with Dublin this season

The Cuala clubman started only one championship match for the Dubs in 2016 - the replayed All-Ireland final - and collected the Man of the Match award after delivering an outstanding display at corner back. As if competition for places wasn't already keen enough, a host of new faces have used Dublin's successful O'Byrne cup campaign to stake their claim for serious game time.

“I’m under no illusions that I’m somehow in a position better than any other year,” Fitzsimons told The Irish Times. “And I can’t tell what Jim Gavin is thinking. There is huge competition, and each year I go in I want to improve myself, and I feel if I do that, I should start, or get into a good position.

“Obviously I’d prefer to be playing as much as possible, but it’s a team game, so wherever I end up at the end of it, as long as I can contribute to this team I’ll be delighted. I suppose I hadn’t played much last summer, so my contribution wasn’t as I would have hoped. But again I’m well aware of the competition, so I just kept at it.

“If you felt you hadn’t performed well the previous year, and you weren’t successful, it might be a bit more difficult. It’s hard to say. But you always want to improve yourself, so I’ve found that each year I’ve always been hungry to get back.” 




Most Read Stories

Untimely death of "a great hurler with a great attitude"

"I could just imagine the unity that builds in a team"

Fancy a sneak gander at new-look Pairc Ui Chaoimh?

When Jim spoke, everybody listened

FL Division 4 preview: which two from three?

O'Callaghan focused on hurling


Android app on Google Play