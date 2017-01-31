Fitzsimons "under no illusions" 31 January 2017





Dublin's Michael Fitzsimons and Andy Moran of Mayo

Michael Fitzsimons knows only too well how difficult it will be to nail down a starting jersey with Dublin this season

The Cuala clubman started only one championship match for the Dubs in 2016 - the replayed All-Ireland final - and collected the Man of the Match award after delivering an outstanding display at corner back. As if competition for places wasn't already keen enough, a host of new faces have used Dublin's successful O'Byrne cup campaign to stake their claim for serious game time.

“I’m under no illusions that I’m somehow in a position better than any other year,” Fitzsimons told The Irish Times. “And I can’t tell what Jim Gavin is thinking. There is huge competition, and each year I go in I want to improve myself, and I feel if I do that, I should start, or get into a good position.

“Obviously I’d prefer to be playing as much as possible, but it’s a team game, so wherever I end up at the end of it, as long as I can contribute to this team I’ll be delighted. I suppose I hadn’t played much last summer, so my contribution wasn’t as I would have hoped. But again I’m well aware of the competition, so I just kept at it.

“If you felt you hadn’t performed well the previous year, and you weren’t successful, it might be a bit more difficult. It’s hard to say. But you always want to improve yourself, so I’ve found that each year I’ve always been hungry to get back.”