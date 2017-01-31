McGleenan relishing Dubs match-up 31 January 2017





Cavan manager Mattie McGleenan.

©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton. Cavan manager Mattie McGleenan.©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton.

Cavan welcome NFL holders Dublin to Breffni Park on Sunday and manager Mattie McGleenan is looking forward to the test.

Newly-promoted to the top flight, the Breffni County face a baptism of fire against a Dubs side bidding to win a fifth successive league title, who retained their crown last year with a 100% record and who currently boast a 29-game unbeaten streak in league and championship. Under Jim Gavin, the Sky Blues have won eleven of the last twelve major trophies contested...

“Dublin aren't the All-Ireland or national league champions for nothing," McGleenan told gaa.ie. "They will teach us so much more about our game than we are ever going to get in a training session. That will be a huge catalyst for us going forward in terms of a management team or as a playing team going forward for the rest of the summer.

“Every team we play, each team is going to challenge us differently in terms of our preparation, in terms of our mental preparation and our physical preparation. That is going to make these guys better players. We would hope then that by the summertime if we take all of the learning lessons from the national league this year then we will have a good go at the summer.”