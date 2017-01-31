O'Callaghan focused on hurling 31 January 2017





Dublin's Con O'Callaghan has his shot saved by Graham Brody of Laois.

Con O'Callaghan isn't losing any sleep over the possibility that Cuala's run to the All-Ireland Club SHC semi-final could damage his chances of breaking into the Dublin senior football starting 15 this summer.

Long term, the dual star hopes to force his way into Jim Gavin's team but for now his main focus is centred on helping Cuala overcome the challenge of Slaughtneil at the Athletic Grounds on Saturday, February 25th.

“Definitely, that's a long-term target. I have to just play it by year,” he told The Irish Independent after being honoured with an AIB Provincial club player winners award in Croke Park yesterday.

“I'll really focus on the Slaughtneil match.



"Whatever happens after that will happen, but in the long-term I'd love to be able to break through.

“But it's too far in the future to think about it at the moment; I have to forget football for the moment and focus on the hurling.”