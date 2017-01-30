HS football team of the week 30 January 2017





Dublin fan Anthony Ryan with his son Sam during half-time of the O'Byrne Cup final against Louth in Drogheda.

Dublin, Galway and Tyrone came out on top in their respective subsidiary competitions over the weekend...



1. Rory Lavelle (Galway)



Galway finished with five points to spare over Roscommon in Kiltoom and their 'keeper made a timely intervention to deny Niall Daly a goal in the 61st minute.





2. Niall McInerney (Roscommon)



Despite their defeat, the corner-back stood out for the Rossies and manager Kevin McStay will be hoping he can put in a repeat performance against Tyrone next Sunday.



3. Justin McMahon (Tyrone)



The Red Hands maintained their vice-like grip on the Dr McKenna Cup with a comprehensive defeat of Derry.





4. Neil Forester (Derry)

Not too many Oak Leafers did themselves justice in Newry on Saturday evening but Forester was one of the exceptions.



5. Niall Scully (Dublin)



Louth finished a distant second best to Dublin's development squad and half-back Scully took the 'man-of-the-match' honours.





6. Mattie Donnelly (Tyrone)



Dictated the pace in the McKenna Cup decider and roamed forward to send over two points for good measure.



7. Johnny Heaney (Galway)



Heaney's intelligent running caused plenty of problems for the Roscommon rearguard and the Killannin clubman clipped over three vital points.





8. Jason Whelan (Dublin)



Whelan is another player who has stuck his hand up for inclusion in Dublin's league squad with a string of impressive O'Byrne Cup displays.



9. Padraig McNulty (Tyrone)



Set up his midfield partner Colm Cavanagh for the game's opening goal in the 16th minute against Derry and can be pleased with his overall contribution.





10. Ross Hazley (Dublin)



The gulf in class that exists between Dublin and the rest of Leinster was highlighted by Hazley & Co. in the O'Byrne Cup.



11. Declan McClure (Tyrone)



The Clonoe youngster did his chances of getting the nod to start next Sunday's league opener against Roscommon no harm at all.





12. Cillian McDaid (Galway)



Helped himself to 1-1 as Kevin Walsh's side came away from Kiltoom with the FBD Connacht League silverware safely tucked under their arms.



13. Paul Hudson (Dublin)



The Thomas Davis man top scored for the metropolitans with a return of 0-6 (three from play) against the Wee County.





14. Barry McHugh (Galway)



Has taken his opportunity to impress the Tribesmen's management team with both hands and rounded off the Connacht League campaign with 0-6 against the Rossies.



15. Donie Smith (Roscommon)



Can be exonerated of any blame for the defeat to Galway as he kicked seven points (0-4 from play) in Kiltoom.