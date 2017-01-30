HS hurling team of the week 30 January 2017





The Cork team pose for a photograph with the McGrath Cup after beating Limerick in the final at the Gaelic Grounds.

Cork got their hands on the Munster SHL silverware while Kilkenny and Galway will cross swords in the Walsh Cup decider next weekend...



1. Richie Reid (Kilkenny)



The Cats' number one saved from Cathal Dunbar in stoppage time as Brian Cody's men scraped over the challenge of Wexford.





2. Shane Fives (Waterford)



The Deise brought the curtain down on their Munster hurling league participation with a comprehensive defeat of Kerry.



3. Richie McCarthy (Limerick)



Manager John Kiely was fulsome in his praise of McCarthy's performance against the Rebel County.





4. Eoin Moore (Wexford)



The Model County defender gave as good as he got against the Cats.



5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Limerick)



The Shannonsiders were caught on the line but Byrnes enjoyed another productive outing and hit four points (3 frees).





6. Matthew O'Hanlon (Wexford)



O'Hanlon stood out for Wexford in their minimum margin defeat to Kilkenny in New Ross.



7. Adrian Tuohy (Galway)



Tuohy's return to action was one of the highlights of the Tribesmen's facile win over IT Carlow.





8. Kevin Moran (Waterford)



With the start of the league looming close over the horizon, Derek McGrath gave a first run out of 2017 to some of his seasoned campaigners.



9. Ollie Walsh (Kilkenny)



The newcomer got through an enormous amount of work in the Kilkenny engine room.





10. Shane Moloney (Galway)



Was introduced as a half-time substitute by Micheal Donoghue and proceeded to clock up 0-9 (2 fs, 1 65) against IT Carlow.



11. Austin Gleeson (Waterford)



The dual hurler of the year registered 1-2 against the Kingdom on Saturday.





12. Shane Kingston (Cork)



The manager's son continued his rich vein of form when shooting three points against Limerick



13. Alan Cadogan (Cork)



The architect of the Rebel County's late smash-and-grab raid against Limerick, the corner-forward registered 1-2.





14. Lee Chin (Wexford)



Led the Model County's second-half charge in New Ross but will have been disappointed with a late 65 that failed to find the target.



15. Alan Murphy (Kilkenny)



Murphy was assigned free-taking duty by Brian Cody and he posted 10 points from placed balls, including the winner.