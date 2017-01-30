Video: Cora was '50-50 on the fence'

30 January 2017

Mayo's Cora Staunton.
©Jerome Quinn Media.

Mayo legend Cora Staunton has revealed that she was ’50-50 on the fence’ about retirement.

In her first in-depth interview after deciding to return for a remarkable 23rd season, Staunton said that her team-mates Martha Carter and Yvonne Byrne had discussions over the Christmas period about their future. 

’We looked at our individual lives but it would have been a thing that we’d have all gone back together’.  

Speaking after scoring 1-8 in Mayo’s one-point loss to Galway in Swinford on the opening day of the Lidl National League, the ten-time All Star played down her return. 

‘The focus has been on me but it’s not about me, it’s a team sport. You’re only there in the jersey to pass it on. I’ve been longer in the jersey than many but when I do finally give it up it’ll go to someone else, I’ll be forgotten about and there’ll be a new star’.

Video interview by Jerome Quinn for the LGFA.




