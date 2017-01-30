McDonald 'touch and go' for league opener 30 January 2017





Wexford's Conor McDonald.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Wexford's Conor McDonald.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

A blood infection is threatening Conor McDonald's participation in Wexford's Allianz Hurling League opener against Limerick in 13 days' time.

The young full forward was hospitalised recently after a wound he suffered against Dublin last Thursday week became infected.

"It's a cut he got. Something got into his blood or something," Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald told the Irish Daily Star after yesterday's Walsh Cup semi-final loss to Kilkenny.

"Hopefully another week or two, he'll be back. Whether he'll make the Limerick game or not, I'm not sure. It will be touch and go I'd say.

"We won't know until during the week what the story is. He was in hospital there for a few days. It was from an injury from the Dublin game."