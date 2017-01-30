Progress pleases Kiely 30 January 2017





Limerick manager John Kiely.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Limerick manager John Kiely.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

John Kiely was accentuating the positives after Limerick's last-gasp Munster SHL final loss to Cork.

The Treaty had victory snatched from their grasp by Alan Cadogan's injury-time goal, but if Kiely was disppointed, he wasn't showing it.

"I thought we'd hold out because we seemed very secure at the back all day, fierce happy with our defence," the Limerick manager told the Irish Examiner.

"Things are beginning to bed down nicely, we're making lots of progress and we're very happy with where we're at. I think we're in a good position now.

"You couldn't have written a better script, apart from the goal at the end because we tried a lot, lads learned a lot, it was great for the younger lads. Despite the Cork result two weeks ago, I think they've gained an awful lot and I think we're in a much better place than when we came back after Christmas."