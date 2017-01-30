Brokenshire criticised for missing anthem 30 January 2017





James Brokenshire MP, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and Michael Hasson, Ulster GAA President, during the McKenna Cup final between Derry and Tyrone at Pairc Esler, Newry.

©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton. James Brokenshire MP, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and Michael Hasson, Ulster GAA President, during the McKenna Cup final between Derry and Tyrone at Pairc Esler, Newry.©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton.

James Brokenshire has come under attack from his former adviser for "snubbing" the playing of Amhrán na bhFiann before last Saturday night's Dr McKenna Cup final in Newry.

Brokenshire made history when he became the first Secretary of State for Northern Ireland to attend a GAA match in Ulster, but has been criticised by the Armagh-born Conor McGinn over his 'no-show' for the national anthem.

McGinn, who is a Labour MP for St. Helen's, described the Minister's actions as "offensive" and "embarrassing."

"It has been 10 years since God Save the Queen was played at Croke Park during a Six Nations game between England and Ireland," he is quoted as saying in the Irish News.

"We have since had reciprocal state visits where both the Irish and British national anthems were played in Dublin Castle and Windsor Castle.

"I have asked the Northern Ireland Office and the Cabinet Office to urgently clarify the government's policy on ministerial attendance at events where the Irish national anthem is played, including on the many occasions when this occurs at events held in Britain."