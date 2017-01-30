Ulster club U21FC: Cross' to meet holders in final 30 January 2017





Glen and Derry's Danny Tallon.

Reigning champions Glen will face Crossmaglen in the Ulster club U21 football tournament final following their respective wins over Gaoth Dobhair and Stewartstown in Creggan yesterday.

Glen needed late points from Danny Tallon and Conor Convery to force extra-time before eventually prevailing on a 2-11 to 1-10 scoreline. It was 1-10 to 2-7 at full-time, but four unanswered points from Tommy Mullan, Tallon, Jack Doherty and Tiarnan Flanagan in extra-time saw Watty Graham's through to the final on Sunday, February 12.

There, they'll meet Crossmaglen who withstood a second half comeback by Stewartstown to win by 2-12 to 1-12.

Gareth O'Neill's south Armagh outfit raced into a 2-9 to 0-5 half-time lead, but the dismissals of Aidan Rushe and Ryan McKeever in the second half meant they were hanging on at the end.