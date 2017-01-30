Live streaming affecting attendance figures in Mayo 30 January 2017





General view of the TV tower at MacHale Park, Castlebar.

©INPHO/James Crombie. General view of the TV tower at MacHale Park, Castlebar.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Live streaming of Mayo club games is bad news for the county's coffers, a leading official has claimed.

The Western People reports that Mayo's Connacht Council representative Paddy McNicholas raised the matter at last Wednesday's County Board meeting.

“There were a number of club games streamed within our own county in the past year, where people could watch those games at home on their phone or on their computers, and this is certainly having an effect on the finances of the county board and indeed clubs.

“This county might want to put in place a policy to address this technology in the future,” he added.

Meanwhile, the draws for the 2017 Mayo senior, intermediate and junior football championship will take place in Elverys MacHale Park on Wednesday, February 8th at 8pm.