Barton rues absentees 30 January 2017





Derry manager Damian Barton.

©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton. Derry manager Damian Barton.©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton.

Damian Barton agreed that Derry's lack of experience showed as they slumped to a heavy defeat to Tyrone in Saturday night's Dr McKenna Cup final.

The Oak Leaf line-up was unrecognisible from that which faced Tyrone in last May's Ulster SFC quarter-final encounter due to defections and the unavailability of the Slaughtneil contingent.

"Emotionally and physically they were on a different level as the game wore on. Our defence played valiantly, but I think there was so much coming through the middle third it was very hard to cope," the Derry manager is quoted in the Belfast Telegraph.

"Obviously we had a couple of players we couldn't call upon. Without demeaning this, we got our final last week (against Monaghan) in terms of how the guys responded. Tyrone are very slick and they are ahead of most teams at the moment, certainly us.

"The league game in Omagh last year, only three people started who were out there tonight and I think if anything it is a synopsis of where we are from last season."