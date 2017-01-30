Video: Cora marks start of her 23rd inter-county season with trademark goal 30 January 2017





The goal area is preserved in Swinford after the Lidl Ladies National League clash between Mayo and Galway.

Did Cora Staunton score a goal today to mark the start of her remarkable 23rd season with Mayo? Of course she did and in trademark style!

However, the goal wasn't enough to prevent Galway from winning the Connacht derby in Swinford on the opening day of the 2017 Lidl National League, by 2-8 to 1-10.

A full video interview with Cora will follow.

Video by Jerome Quinn Media for the LGFA.