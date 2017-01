GAA tweets of the week 30 January 2017





Left, Peter Harte raises the McKenna Cup in 2017 and right, Cormac McAnallen raises the McKenna Cup in 2004 Pic via Sean Cavanagh (@SeanCavanagh14) on Twitter.

Darran O'Sullivan's Kerry team-mates were suitably impressed with his early contender for goal of the season...

What a day for @gbeighgcargaa delighted with the win & the character the boys showed. Roll on Croke park @AIB_GAA — Darran O'Sullivan (@Darransull86) January 29, 2017

He may be fond of the flairs but can he score goals. Take a bow @Darransull86 Scored an unbelievable goal today. Wow !! Class — Marc Ó Sé (@osemarc2) January 29, 2017

@Darransull86 Some man for great goals, this is up there https://t.co/QzmFvFEcUb — Kieran Donaghy (@starryboy14) January 29, 2017

Thanks to everyone for the support & votes tonight... Really appreciated!!! pic.twitter.com/gi5BrEa9lN — Aidan O Mahony (@GmailMahony) January 29, 2017

Thalia robbed!! But fair play to Des Cahill for getting the reverse cowgirl in #DWTS — James O'Donoghue (@Jamesod7) January 29, 2017

Brilliant weekend of hurling in honour of Fr Alex Reid. Many thanks to @TipperaryGAA for travelling up & the organisation from @AontroimGAA — Neil McManus (@Neilmcmanus88) January 29, 2017

Great weekend had @AontroimGAA in honour of Fr Alec Reid.. thanks for having us pic.twitter.com/EUKl3fLemt — bubbles o dwyer (@johnodwyer14) January 29, 2017

Unbelievable. The Dubs have some pool of talent, they could easily have x3 teams playing Div1, 2 & 3. @RorysStories https://t.co/EUM2WH2TMQ — Darren Clarke (@clarkie2015) January 29, 2017

Serious game of football! Pomeroy didnt deserve to lose. Some effort by all players https://t.co/YCc1WUuBcL — connor mcaliskey (@connormca) January 29, 2017

Congratulations to @ancharraig on reaching the All Ireland final in Croke Park. Fantastic day for the parish. Enjoy the celebrations — owen mulligan (@owen_mulligan) January 29, 2017

Proud to be part of 6 McKenna Cup successes in a row. Means a lot since Cormac led us in 2004...Thanks to all the brave January supporters! pic.twitter.com/d3I57M907s — Sean Cavanagh (@SeanCavanagh14) January 28, 2017

It might not be important to some but always good to start the year with a trophy https://t.co/xUrx2KHolV — Niall Morgan (@niallmorgan01) January 29, 2017