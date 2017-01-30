McStay planning without Cregg and Collins 30 January 2017





Roscommon's Cathal Cregg, Neil Collins and Donal Shine take to the field.

Kevin McStay has confirmed that Cathal Cregg and Neil Collins won't be lining out for Roscommon this year.

The Irish Independent reports that former captain Cregg has decided to concentrate on his studies, while increased work commitments have ruled Collins out. The Rossies have also lost Senan Kilbride, Niall Carty and goalkeeper Geoffrey Claffey to retirement, while Donie Shine, David Keenan, James McDermott and Sean Purcell aren't involved either.

Reflecting on yesterday's Connacht FBD League final defeat to Galway, the Roscommon manager expressed disappointment with the number of times his team gave the ball away.

"What's killing us are these critical turnovers," he said.

"There's a sense that they're completely unforced. It's when we're on the ball. Teams are feeding off it. We're giving other teams huge opportunities with a mis-placed foot pass out over the sideline or the endline. Until we come to grips with it, and I feel we will because we have a lot of very good, skilful footballers, we'll be under pressure."