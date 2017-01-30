Clarke: my rookies wouldn't look out of place in Leinster 30 January 2017





Dublin manager Paul Clarke.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Dublin manager Paul Clarke.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Paul Clarke is convinced his O'Byrne Cup-winning Dublin development squad would be capable of competing in the Leinster SFC.

“I think that group that togged out yesterday (against Louth) could hold their own in Leinster,” the Dublin stand-in manager told RTE's Morning Ireland.

“They’ve done really well beating three really good Leinster county teams, but what probably shows more is the fact that such a group can come together in a short space of time and show great unity."

The 1995 All-Ireland winner also reckons eight or nine of the players who featured in the pre-season competition are good enough to make the step-up to Jim Gavin's All-Ireland winning squad.

“The hope was to get in as many matches as possible so we could get a few players for Jim (Gavin) and give him a headache," he explained.

“I’ll do a little report on all the players today and tomorrow and then I’ll meet up with Jim and pass that information on to him and who we think would be of benefit to him going in to the national league.

“I think on the plus side it could have been four or five players at the start, but now it looks like he could have eight or nine players put forward for the National League campaign.”