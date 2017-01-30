Kelly: Dublin's dominance won't last 30 January 2017





Louth manager Colin Kelly.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Louth manager Colin Kelly.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Colin Kelly refused to subscribe to the view that Dublin's dominance in Leinster is likely to continue for the foreseeable future after their third-string team made light work of his Louth side in yesterday's O'Byrne Cup final.

After accounting for full strength Kildare and Louth teams in the past week, it has been suggested that the Paul Clarke-managed Dublin development squad would hold their own in the Leinster SFC. But Kelly reckons the All-Ireland champions could struggle to remain at the top when the likes of Diarmuid Connolly and Stephen Cluxton bow out.

"It's just at this minute in time the province is probably not at its strongest," he said in the Irish Daily Star.

"But it will come again. for me, it's media-driven. The media guys are getting the air-time on where Dublin are at the minute. Dublin are a serious operation, no question, they are serious outfit.

"But will they produce another Diarmuid Connolly? I don't know. Will they produce another Bernard Brogan? I don't know. Is Stephen Cluxton replaceable? All these questions. And when these guys step away then all of a sudden we'll see will it level out."