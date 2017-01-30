What they said ... the weekend in quotes 30 January 2017





Dublin's Paul Hudson celebrates with young fans after their O'Byrne Cup final victory over Louth in Drogheda.

“Better than Sam Allardyce and no money involved. I can ride off into the sunset.”



Dublin caretaker boss Paul Clarke signed off with the O'Byrne Cup silverware.

“Four or five was probably the number discussed at the start, but there are eight or nine now that we can say to Jim Gavin, 'They could play league next week'.”

The fringe Dublin players which featured in the O'Byrne Cup campaign have given Jim Gavin plenty of food for thought, Clarke added.



“Disappointing. I'm going to have to listen to a load of stuff now about the Dublin third team. The inevitability is, for 35 minutes we had serious domination. Possibly should have turned 1-10, 1-12 to four or five points ahead. There lies the problem.”

Louth manager Colin Kelly lamented a lack of cutting edge up front.

“The pressure is all on Limerick and Galway. They're the favourites.”

Davy Fitzgerald played down Wexford's chances of gaining promotion from Division 1B in the coming weeks.

“We knew we were going to be put under pressure in this game because Wexford have been on a high over recent weeks. But no team will lose the run of themselves after this game, it’s still very early season.”



Kilkenny were put to the pin of their collar by the Model County and Brian Cody expected nothing less.

“It may not count for anything next week but at the same time it is a bit of momentum. If the four provincial champions are winning these ones you like to keep winning as much as you can.”

Kevin Walsh and Galway continued their winning ways in the FBD Connacht League.

“We are expecting to stay and that is where we are at. Leaving the division is not part of the plan, we very much want to stay up but it is not critical.”



A trip to Omagh to take on Tyrone next weekend will give a good indication of the progress made by Roscommon under Kevin McStay.

“We're trying to build a strong panel, a blend of new lads and experience. We're doing that, but we have to keep the whole thing in context - it's January. We have a long way to go and a lot of developing to do before we can sit at the top table. We know that and I think everybody else knows that as well. I'm happy mostly about the effort.”

It's a case of so far, so good for Kieran Kingston and the Cork hurlers in 2017.

“Cork really wanted to win this competition, they went all out and beat us 21 points two weeks ago, so we've closed it to one.”

Limerick bridged the gap to Cork and manager John Kiely is happy that they are heading in the right direction.

“From speaking to them, their commitment is to the Fitzgibbon, that's understandable because the games are coming in quick succession. So it was probably an easier day than we would have liked in our preparation, but that's what it was.”



Micheál Donoghue and Galway learned little from their facile 4-37 to 0-15 Walsh Cup semi-final success over IT Carlow.