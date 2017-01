Watch: A goal to remember from Darran O'Sullivan 30 January 2017





Glenbeigh Glencar's Darran O'Sullivan scores a 'wonder goal' against Louisburgh.

Darran O'Sullivan scored a 'wonder goal' in Glenbeigh Glencar's All-Ireland Club JFC semi-final victory over Louisburgh yesterday.

The second-half was 11 minutes old when the Kerry speedster gained possession on the 45m line and he had only one thing on his mind.

Check out what happened next...