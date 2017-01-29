Kingston upbeat ahead of league campaign 29 January 2017





©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Cork manager Kieran Kingston.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

The Cork senior hurling squad is in a better place now than it was 12 months ago, according to Kieran Kingston.

Kingston's charges pipped Limerick to Munster SHL success today thanks to an injury-time goal from Alan Cadogan and the Rebel County manager believes there are standing on a 'better foundation' now as they switch their attention to their upcoming Division 1A league campaign.

“We set out to use the Munster League for our own purpose in terms of seeing players on our panel and seeing how bad they wanted the jersey,” he said to RTÉ Sport.

“I would like to think there is a better foundation now in Cork after revamping our panel of players.

“It's early days but they are doing all we've asked of them. That said, success won't happen overnight, we've got to be patient.”

He added: “It was pleasing for us to win a tight game and today we won a tight game that looked to have slipped away from us due to few mistakes we made.”