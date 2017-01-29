"February is a different kettle of fish for us" 29 January 2017





Kevin Walsh wasn't getting carried away following Galway's FBD Connacht League final victory over Roscommon today.

The final whistle had just sounded in Kiltoom and Walsh had already switched his focus to next weekend's Division 2 league opener against Cork.

“When you get to finals it's nice to finish them off,” he remarked to RTÉ Sport.

“I thought the lads controlled it fairly well with some good crossfield passing and holding possession at the right times.

“February is a different kettle of fish for us.

“You're looking at the college players who wouldn't be available until next week for us... and obviously with Corofin being in the (All-Ireland Club SFC) semi-final in two weeks' time, there's a certain amount of players that we don't have access to.

“Today gave young lads a great chance to step up. But to target too much too early... we have to try and interlink these guys now from the colleges and see if the young lads can step up in the league.”