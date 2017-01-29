Fitzgerald: give the lads a chance 29 January 2017





Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald with his backroom staff.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald with his backroom staff.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald repeated his call for patience to be shown by the Model County hurling faithful following today's narrow Walsh Cup semi-final defeat to Kilkenny.

“You could sense the crowd getting frustrated in the first half, that will have to stop, give the lads a chance,” he told The Irish Times.

“They have spent the last 20 years and won nothing. I know what it takes. When I went into Clare it took a year, a year and half.

“The lads are putting in a massive effort.

“We have been trying different things. Have tried 23/24 players in this competition. We have Conor (McDonald) missing today, with a blood infection from the Dublin game, Jack (Guiney) is only back a week after hamstring (injury), then the three cruciate injured players. There was seven to eight who did not play today.

“Hopefully we will have them back in contention for the opening Limerick league game.”