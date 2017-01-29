Cody 'looking forward' to Tribe test 29 January 2017





Kilkenny manager Brian Cody.

Wexford's battling second-half display in today's Walsh Cup semi-final came as no surprise to Kilkenny manager Brian Cody.

The Cats were made to sweat before coming away from New Ross with a 0-15 to 0-14 point victory at the Model County's expense.

“We knew we were going to be put under pressure in this game because Wexford have been on a high over recent weeks,” Cody remarked to The Irish Times.

“But no team will lose the run of themselves after this game, it’s still very early season.

“Still this was a hugely competitive game which went right down to the final whistle.



“This was a positive result for us, we’ll go away and now look forward to Galway on Sunday next.”