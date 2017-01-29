Loughnane on 'one of the strangest rumours of all time' 29 January 2017





Ger Loughnane Ger Loughnane

Ger Loughnane has spoken about the rumour of his death that circulated five years ago when he was in the midst of being treated for leukaemia.

In an interview with Newstalk's 'Off The Ball', the two-time All-Ireland winning Clare manager looked back on the rumour which had spread as far as his son Conor in Australia.

“That was one of the strangest rumours of all time because I had come out of James’s and when you come out the first time, your system is very low,” he remarked.

“I had got two very bad infections while I was there the first time.

“It was on the Examiner’s website, but I don't actually blame anyone for it.”

The source of the rumour was a person, who had telephoned the hospital to speak with Loughnane, misinterpreting a conversation with a nurse.

“Somebody rang the hospital just to talk to me and the nurse on duty said, 'I'm sorry, but he's gone (home)'.”

The outspoken RTE pundit went on to tell a story about how the rumour had cost a Feakle neighbour of his two bottles of wine!

“He told me a great story about being in the pub that night and they all had this news that Ger Loughnane was dead.

“He went home from the pub, his son was in bed and he woke up the son from bed. The two of them drank two bottles of his best wine at three or four o'clock in the morning.

“The next morning he woke up at around 11 o’clock with a desperate headache, and he heard that I was alive and he said, 'well 'F' you Loughnane, you ruined my two best bottles of wine'.”