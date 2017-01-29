Slaughtneil remain on course for All-Ireland treble 29 January 2017





Aoife Ní Chaiside of Slaughtneil ©John Merry

Slaughtneil's bid for an historic All-Ireland Club treble remains on course after their camogs defeated Burgess Duharra of Tipperary by 3-8 to 3-6 in their All-Ireland semi-final today.

Eilis Ni Chaiside, Therese Mellon and Denise McGuigan netted the goals for the Derry and Ulster standard bearers in Inniskeen.

Their football and hurling counterparts will hope to emulate their achievement when they take on St Vincent's and Cuala respectively in next month's All-Ireland Club semi-finals.