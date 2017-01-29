All-Ireland Club JHC: A Cork versus Kilkenny decider 29 January 2017





Mayfield's Nicky Kelly in the Cork colours.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Mayfield's Nicky Kelly in the Cork colours.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Mayfield (Cork) and Mooncoin (Kilkenny) will contest this year's All-Ireland Club JHC final in Croke Park.

Nicky Kelly was the goalscoring hero in Mayfield's 1-14 to 0-7 semi-final victory over Calry-St Joseph's of Sligo at O'Connor Park.

Michael Grace, meanwhile, bagged an early brace in Mooncoin's emphatic 5-11 to 0-8 penultimate stage victory over Lamh Dhearg of Antrim.