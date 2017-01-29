All-Ireland Club JHC: A Cork versus Kilkenny decider
29 January 2017
Mayfield's Nicky Kelly in the Cork colours.
©INPHO/James Crombie.
Mayfield (Cork) and Mooncoin (Kilkenny) will contest this year's All-Ireland Club JHC final in Croke Park.
Nicky Kelly was the goalscoring hero in Mayfield's 1-14 to 0-7 semi-final victory over Calry-St Joseph's of Sligo at O'Connor Park.
Michael Grace, meanwhile, bagged an early brace in Mooncoin's emphatic 5-11 to 0-8 penultimate stage victory over Lamh Dhearg of Antrim.