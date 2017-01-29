All-Ireland Club IHC: Wins for Ahascragh-Fohenagh and Carrickshock 29 January 2017





©INPHO

Dan Shanahan's hopes of one last run out in Croke Park were dashed by Ahascragh-Fohenagh in today's All-Ireland Club IHC semi-final at O'Connor Park, Tullamore.

The Galway champions got the better of Shanahan and his Lismore team-mates on a scoreline of 1-17 to 0-13.

The Waterford side finished with 13 men following the dismissals of John Prendergast and Dan's brother, Maurice, while they also clocked up 14 wides during their seven point loss.

Luke Cosgrove netted the winners' goal and they led by 1-10 to 0-9 at the halfway stage.

Ahascragh-Fohenagh, who include brothers Padraig and Cathal Mannion amongst their ranks, will now take on Carrickshock of Kilkenny in the national decider.

Earlier in the day, Carrickshock finished with six points to spare over Britain's Robert Emmetts, who also finished with 13 men, at O'Moore Park.

The Kilkenny side enjoyed an 0-18 to 1-9 success but they will be far from pleased with their second-half performance.

They led by 0-13 to 0-1 at the halfway stage but, despite their numerical advantage, they were outscored by 0-5 to 1-8 after the break.