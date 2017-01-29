Walsh Cup: Cats set up final showdown with Tribesmen 29 January 2017





©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Glenmore and Kilkenny's Alan Murphy.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Kilkenny booked their place in this year's Walsh Cup decider thanks to a one point penultimate stage win over Wexford in New Ross today.

Brian Cody's charges were forced to withstand a strong second-half challenge from their hosts but a converted Alan Murphy injury-time free tipped the outcome in their favour.

The first-half finished with the scoreboard reading: Kilkenny 0-7, Wexford 0-4.

With joint-captain Lee Chin, who finished with nine points to his name, very much to the fore, there was a lot more urgency from the Model County after the resumption.

They fought back to draw level by the 48th minute and extra-time appeared a distinct possibility as the full-time whistle approached.

But, as events transpired, Murphy had the final say and it's Kilkenny who advance to a final showdown with Galway next weekend.