Munster SHL final: Cadogan's late late show 29 January 2017





Limerick's Gearoid Hegarty tackles Mark Ellis of Cork

©INPHO Limerick's Gearoid Hegarty tackles Mark Ellis of Cork©INPHO

Cork got their hands on the Munster SHL silverware following a dramatic ending to today's decider against Limerick in the Gaelic Grounds.

Alan Cadogan was the architect of a late smash and grab raid and the contest finished 1-21 to 1-20 in the Rebel County's favour.

As the clock reached the fifth minute of stoppage time, Cadogan got on the end of a Seamus Harnedy delivery and found the back of the Limerick net to give his side a morale boosting victory.

John Kiely's Limerick charges had shaded the first-half exchanges thanks to David Dempsey's eight minute goal and they took a 1-11 to 0-12 lead into the break.

The pendulum swung to and fro throughout the second-half but the Shannonsiders appeared to have one hand on the cup entering injury-time.

But Cadogan, who finished with 1-2 to his name, had other ideas and his late intervention preserved the Kieran Kingston managed side's 100% win record so far in 2017.

Patrick Horgan took the scoring honours for the winners with a return of 0-9 (seven frees) while Peter Casey raised nine white flags for the runners-up.

Cork - A Nash; S McDonnell, C Spillane, D Cahalane; M Ellis, C Joyce, M Coleman (0-1); L McLoughlin, D Kearney (0-1); C Lehane (0-3), L Meade, S Kingston (0-3); A Cadogan (1-2), P Horgan (0-9, 7f), D Fitzgibbon. Subs: D Griffin for D Cahalane, K Burke for C Spillane, D Brosnan (0-1) for L McLoughlin, S Harnedy (0-1) for D Fitzgibbon, C O’Sullivan for S McDonnell.

Limerick - N Quaid; S Cahill, R McCarthy, M Casey; D Byrnes (0-4), D Hannon, G O’Mahony; P Browne, J Ryan; G Hegarty (0-1), D Dempsey (1-3), K Hayes (0-1); P Casey (0-9, 7f), B Nash (0-1), G Mulcahy (0-1). Subs: C Lynch for J Ryan, K O’Brien for K Hayes, S Tobin for G Mulcahy.

Referee - P Kelly.