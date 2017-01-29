FBD League final: Goals crucial as 13-man Galway hang on 29 January 2017





Galway's Cillian McDaid scores his sides opening goal

©INPHO Galway's Cillian McDaid scores his sides opening goal©INPHO

Goals from Cillian McDaid and Danny Cummins were instrumental as Galway retained the FBD League silverware courtesy of a 2-14 to 0-15 victory over Roscommon in Kiltoom.

McDaid pounced for the game's opening goal in the 20th minute and his strike separated the sides at the half-time whistle – 1-8 to 0-8.

The second-half was seven minutes old when Cummins bagged their second three pointer to parachute Kevin Walsh's side into a 2-9 to 0-9 advantage.

Three points without reply from Donie Smith brought the Rossies back into contention while the Tribesmen were dealt a further blow when Declan Kyne was given his marching orders for a second yellow card offence.

The impressive Barry McHugh – who finished with 0-6 to his name – settled Galway nerves with a much needed point while goalkeeper Ruairi Lavelle came to their rescue with a fine save to deny substitute Niall Daly in the closing stages.

Galway were subsequently reduced to 13 men when Cummins was sent off but they held on for a hard-earned victory.

Galway - R Lavelle; L Burke, D Walsh, D Kyne; G O’Donnell (0-2), G Bradshaw, J Heaney (0-3); F O Curraoin, M Day; T Flynn (0-1), P Conroy, C McDaid (1-1); D Cummins (1-1, 0-1f), S Armstrong, B McHugh (0-6, 2f). Subs: P Cooke for F O Curraoin, D Wynne for C McDaid, F Hanley for D Wynne, P Varley for S Armstrong, P Mannion for M Day.

Roscommon - D O’Malley; S McDermott (0-1), T Featherston, N McInerney; R Stack, S Mullooly, J McManus; T Corcoran, T O’Rourke; F Cregg (0-1), C Murtagh (0-2, 1f), S Killoran; C Connolly (0-1), U Harney, D Smith (0-7, 3f). Subs: E Smith for F Cregg, D Murray for J McManus, C Devaney (0-1) for S Killoran, K Higgins (0-1) for T Corcoran, N Kilroy (0-1f) for C Connolly, N Daly for D Smith.

Referee - L Devenney.