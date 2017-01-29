All-Ireland Club JFC: Glenbeigh Glencar and Rock to meet in decider 29 January 2017





Glenbeigh-Glencar and Kerry's Darran O'Sullivan.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Glenbeigh-Glencar and Kerry's Darran O'Sullivan.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Kerry representatives Glenbeigh Glencar got the better of Louisburgh in today's All-Ireland Club JFC semi-final at Cusack Park.

The men from the Kingdom came away from Ennis with a 4-14 to 0-13 success under their belt thanks to goals from Kieran Courtney (2), Gavan O'Grady and county star Darran O'Sullivan.



The winners were slow out of the traps and fell seven points behind to their Mayo counterparts early on but Courtney's first goal in the 20th minute resuscitated their challenge.

Five minutes later O'Grady raised their second green flag and they took a 2-8 to 0-10 advantage into the break.

A trademark O'Sullivan solo goal 11 minutes after the resumption opened up an eight point gap and Courtney's second three pointer put the contest beyond Louisburgh's reach.



Glenbeigh Glencar's reward is a final date with Rock of Tyrone who overcame Dunedin Connollys of Britain by 1-18 to 2-6 in the Athletic Grounds.

Eamon Ward's first-half goal helped establish a 1-8 to 1-4 interval lead for the Red Hand County side and they pulled away in the second half despite conceding a second goal to Dunedin which arrived courtesy of Brian McAteer.

Glenbeigh Glencar and Rock will square up to each other in the final which is scheduled to be played in Croke Park on February 19th.