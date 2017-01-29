LIVE: Sunday Match Tracker 29 January 2017





Galway's Eoghan Kerin celebrates with his team in the dressing room after the Connacht SFC final replay victory over Roscommon at MacHale Park, Castlebar.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Galway's Eoghan Kerin celebrates with his team in the dressing room after the Connacht SFC final replay victory over Roscommon at MacHale Park, Castlebar.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Silverware is up for grabs at intercounty level while 16 club teams battle it out for All-Ireland final berths on another hectic afternoon of football and hurling action.

At 2pm, the O'Byrne Cup (Louth V Dublin), Connacht SFL (Roscommon V Galway) and Munster SHL (Limerick V Cork) finals all take place, as well as the Walsh Cup semi-final meeting of Wexford and Kilkenny plus a couple of Kehoe Cup clashes.

And it's a truly massive day for club sides from Mayo, Kerry, Meath, Tyrone, Kilkenny, London, Galway, Waterford, Edinburgh, Sligo, Cork and Antrim as the 2017 All-Ireland Club IFC, IHC, JFC and JHC semi-finals all go down for decision.

Click here for full LIVE text commentary on all the action as it happens.