Change at the Munster GAA top table

29 January 2017

Munster GAA Chairman Jerry O'Sullivan.
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

A new treasurer and PRO were elected at the Munster GAA annual Provincial Convention which took place at the Anner Hotel in Thurles yesterday.

Outgoing treasurer Anthony Walsh (Waterford) stepped down after the completion of his three year term and he filled the PRO void left by the departure of Tipperary's Ger Ryan who also had three years service under his belt.

Walsh was elected unopposed but there was a contest for the position of treasurer.

Pearse Murphy (Cork) was elected following a vote which also involved John O’Sullivan (Clare), Donal Morrissey (Limerick) and Eamon Buckley (Tipperary).




