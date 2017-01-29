Team news: Wee County reveals final 15 29 January 2017





Louth's Jim McEneaney.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Louth's Jim McEneaney.©INPHO/James Crombie.

The Louth starting 15 which will take to the field for today's O'Byrne Cup final clash with Dublin has been named by manager Colin Kelly and his selectors.

Jim McEneaney will start at full-forward having come off the bench to good effect in last weekend's 1-14 to 0-10 semi-final victory over neighbours Meath.

Throw in at Drogheda is timed for 2pm.

Louth (O'Byrne Cup SF v Dublin) – Craig Lynch; Padraig Rath, Patrick Reilly, Kevin Carr; Derek Maguire, Darren McMahon, Anthony Williams; Tommy Durnin, Andy McDonnell; James Stewart, Pauric Smith, Bevan Duffy; Conal McKeever, Jim McEneaney, Ronan Holcroft.