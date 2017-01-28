McKenna Cup final: terrific Tyrone cruise to six-in-a-row 28 January 2017





Peter Hagan of Derry with Ronan O'Neill and Mark Bradley of Tyrone

Tyrone 2-13

Derry 1-7

Tyrone completed an historic six-in-a-row of Dr McKenna Cup successes when they sauntered to victory over Derry in tonight's final at Pairc Esler.

Goals from Colm Cavanagh and captain Peter Harte (penalty) in the 18th and 58th minutes respectively paved the way for an emphatic win for Mickey Harte's side whose winning margin would have been greater had Niall Loughlin not managed a late, late consolation goal for the outclassed Oak Leafers.

With an attendance of 4,618 looking on, the holders had one hand on the silverware at half-time when holding a 1-7 to 0-2 lead. And the game was well and truly ended as a contest when Harte slotted home his penalty after Ronan O'Neill was fouled.

Damian Barton's charges took Tyrone to extra-time in last year's decider and another tight contest looked to be on the cards when points from Emmett McGuckin and Mark Lynch (free) had them 0-2 to 0-1 ahead after six minutes. But they wouldn't score again in the first half as the Red Hands hit 1-6 without reply. Cavanagh took a pass from Padraig McNulty to rifle home the opening goal before Ryan Bell was unlucky to rattle the crossbar at the other end moments later.

Mattie Donnelly, who produced another man of the match performance, Mark Bradley and Ronan O'Neill all found the target to leave Tyrone sitting pretty at the break.

Sean Cavanagh replaced his brother for the second half as Derry rallied with points from James Kielt and Bell to close the gap to seven, 0-5 to 1-9. But Tyrone regained the initiative with further scores from Donnelly, Cahir McCullagh and Niall Sludden before Harte's spot kick made it 2-12 to 0-6 with 12 minutes remaining.

Loughlin's goal in the fourth minute of injury-time merely put a better complexion on the scoreboard from a Derry point of view.