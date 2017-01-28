Munster SHL: Mahony fires Deise to facile win

28 January 2017

Waterford's Pauric Mahony with Walter Walsh of Kilkenny.
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Waterford 4-21

Kerry 0-15

Pauric Mahony posted 0-14 as Waterford finished their Munster SHL campaign with a comfortable victory over Kerry at Fraher Field.

Parading 11 of the side that lost last year's All-Ireland SHC semi-final replay to Kilkenny, the hosts never looked in any danger after Stephen Bennett, Michael 'Brick' Walsh and Austin Gleeson scored goals in a devastating eight-minute spell inside the opening quarter.

The visitors enjoyed their best spells either side of half-time when Mikey and Padraig Boyle picked off some good scores, but Derek McGrath's charges were always in control as they gear up for a trip to Nowlan Park to face Kilkenny in the first round of the Allianz League.

Kerry will be at home to Laois in their opening Allianz League Division 1B assignment. 




Most Read Stories

Kenny going home

Club v county row averted in Donegal

Grandfather's GAA medals inspire rower on epic Atlantic crossing

Donaghy to play limited role in league

Walsh Cup: Galway coast into final

'Charity Chariot' is coming to a pitch near you!


Android app on Google Play