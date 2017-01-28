Munster SHL: Mahony fires Deise to facile win 28 January 2017





Waterford's Pauric Mahony with Walter Walsh of Kilkenny.

Waterford 4-21

Kerry 0-15

Pauric Mahony posted 0-14 as Waterford finished their Munster SHL campaign with a comfortable victory over Kerry at Fraher Field.

Parading 11 of the side that lost last year's All-Ireland SHC semi-final replay to Kilkenny, the hosts never looked in any danger after Stephen Bennett, Michael 'Brick' Walsh and Austin Gleeson scored goals in a devastating eight-minute spell inside the opening quarter.

The visitors enjoyed their best spells either side of half-time when Mikey and Padraig Boyle picked off some good scores, but Derek McGrath's charges were always in control as they gear up for a trip to Nowlan Park to face Kilkenny in the first round of the Allianz League.

Kerry will be at home to Laois in their opening Allianz League Division 1B assignment.