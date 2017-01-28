New faces on Leinster Council 28 January 2017



Jim Bolger is the new Leinster Council chairman.

A member of the Clonmore club in Co. Carlow, Bolger succeeded Dublin's John Horan at Leinster Convention in Mount Wolseley, Tullow this afternoon.

Offaly's Pat Teehan will take over from Bolger in three years' time after he defeated Syl Merrins (Kildare) and Conor Tormey (Meath) in a vote for the vice-chairman's post.

Pat Lynagh from the Kilbeggan Shamrocks club in Co. Westmeath was elected as the new treasurer unopposed, while Meath's Martin O'Halloran was also unopposed for the PRO position.