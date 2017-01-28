U21 football: Mayo and Rossies claim silverware 28 January 2017





Mayo manager Michael Solan celebrates.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Mayo manager Michael Solan celebrates.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Mayo and Roscommon both received boosts ahead of the upcoming Connacht U21FC by winning silverware today.

Reigning All-Ireland champions Mayo were crowned North West Cup champions following a 3-12 to 1-10 victory over Sligo. Eager to avenge their earlier defeat to the Yeatsmen in the tournament, Michael Solan's charges lead by 1-5 to 0-5 at the break thanks to Colm Reape's palmed goal in the 26th minute.

A Liam Gaughan goal had Sligo back on level terms midway through the second half, but goals from Kevin Quinn and Ryan O'Donoghue inside the last eight minutes secured the spoils for Mayo.

Meanwhile, Roscommon eked out a 0-13 to 0-12 exta-time win over neighbours Westmeath to land the Hastings Cup Shield after the sides had finished level on 0-9 apiece at full-time. In doing so, the Rossies avenged their earlier loss to the John Keane-managed Lake County outfit.

Scorers - Mayo: R O’Donoghue (1-3 ), J Carr (0-4, 3f ), K Quinn (1-1 ), C Reape (1-0 ), J Lyons (0-1 ), J McCormack (0-1 ), S Conlon (0-1 ), C Hennelly (0-1, 1f ). Sligo: P O’Connor (0-4, 4f ), L Gaughan (1-1 ), D Cummins (0-1 ), K Cawley (0-1 ), S Power (0-1 ), A McLoughlin (0-1 ), J Perry (0-1 ).

Mayo: S Kilker; M Park, S Brennan, S Conlon; D Cannon, J Forkan, G McHale; J Kelly, G McHale; C Hennelly, J Lyons, R O’Donoghue; B Duffy, J Carr, C Reape Subs: K Quinn for C Hennelly, M Ruane for C Reape, S Akram for G McHale, M Murray for J Kelly.

Sligo: D Cafferkey; N Mullen, L Nicholson, M Gordon; D Cummins, P McNamara, S Power; G O’Kelly-Lynch, P Kilcoyne; M Clarke, P O’Connor, S Connolly; J O’Reilly, A McLoughlin, K Cawley. Subs: L Gaughan for S Connolly, S Carbine for M Clarke, J Perry for J O’Reilly, D Kilgallon for P Kilcoyne.