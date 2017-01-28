Harty Cup: Colman's and Our Lady's for final 28 January 2017



St Colman’s, Fermoy 1-8

Midleton CBS 0-7

St Colman’s, Fermoy will face Our Lady’s, Templemore in this year's Harty Cup final after Brian Roche's second half goal helped them to a hard-earned victory over Cork rivals Midleton CBS today.

The full forward raised the game's only green flag in the 39th minute to give the winners a 1-6 to 0-5 lead, and they withstood a late Midleton rally to book their place in the decider for the first time since 2003.

The sides were level at 0-3 each at the end of a low-scoring first half watched by a big crowd of 2,691 in Mallow. Ultimately, Midleton were left to rue a tally of 14 wides as Colman's progressed to the final on February 18 against Our Lady's who defeated Nenagh CBS by 1-15 to 0-14 in this afternoon's other semi-final at Toomevara.

Andrew Ormonde's 16th minute goal proved to be all-important and leaves Templemore just 60 minutes away from a first Harty Cup since 1978.

Scorers - St Colman’s Fermoy: D Lenihan (0-3, 0-2 frees, 0-1 ’65); B Roche (1-0); B Murphy (0-2); S O’Connor, D Lardner, R Galvin (0-1 each). Midleton CBS: L O’Shea (0-5, 0-2 frees); L Gosnell (0-2 frees)

St Colman’s, Fermoy: E Davis (St Catherine’s); E Wallace (St Catherine’s), J O’Leary (Castlelyons), K Neville (St Catherine’s); S McCarthy (Fermoy), N O’Leary (Castlelyons), E Roche (Bride Rovers); S O’Connor (Bride Rovers), D Lenihan (Ballyhooly); J Sheehan (Kilworth), B Murphy (Castlelyons), D Lardner (Fermoy); C Ryan (Bride Rovers), B Roche (Bride Rovers), A Creed (Fermoy). Subs: F Hickey (Ballyduff Upper) for Ryan (44 mins); R Galvin (St Catherine’s) for Sheehan (53); J Meighan (Ballyhooly) for Creed (58), G Lardner (Fermoy) for McCarthy (58).

Midleton CBS: R Walsh (St Colman’s); A Daly (Midleton), S O’Leary-Hayes (Midleton), E O’Sullivan (St Colman’s); R McConville (Midleton), J McDonnell (Aghada), A Walsh Barry (Carrigtwohill); S O’Meara (Mildeton), C Coughlan (Killeagh); B Twomey (Carrigtwohill), G Millerick (Fr O’Neill’s), C Terry (Aghada); L O’Shea (Lisgoold), J Stack (Kiltha Óg), L Gosnell (Carrigtwohill). Subs: M Kelly (Kiltha Óg) for Twomey (41 mins); P O’Brien (Midleton) for Stack (50).

Referee: Diarmuid Kirwan (Cork).