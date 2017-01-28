Team news: Dublin make two changes 28 January 2017





The Dublin management team of Jim Brogan, Bryan Cullen and Paul Clarke celebrate after their O'Byrne Cup semi-final victory over Kildare in Newbridge.

Dublin have once again named what is effectively a third string team for tomorrow's O'Byrne Cup final against Louth.

Stand-in manager Paul Clarke has made two changes to the side that beat Kildare last weekend with Ryan Deegan of Thomas Davis replacing Conor Mullally at midfield and Raheny's Gavin Ivory coming in at full forward for Michael Deegan.

Dublin (SF v Kildare): Evan Comerford; Jack Smith, Eoin O'Brien, Ross McGowan; Niall Scully, Ciaran Reddin, Robert Gaughan; Jason Whelan, Ryan Deegan; Ross Hazley, Shane Boland, Niall Walsh; Paul Hudson, Gavin Ivory, Conor McHugh.