Walsh Cup: Galway coast into final 28 January 2017





Galway's Shane Moloney.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Galway's Shane Moloney.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Galway 4-37

IT Carlow 0-15

Galway ran up a huge score against an outclassed IT Carlow at Pearse Stadium to book their place in the Walsh Cup final.

The Westerners will undoubtedly receive a more searching examination from either Kilkenny or Wexford next weekend after this stroll in the park. The game was never a contest as goals from Conor Whelan, Sean McInerney and Jason Flynn propelled the winners into an unassailable 3-21 to 0-5 half-time lead.

It continued to be one-way traffic after the break when McInerney added his second goal in the 49th minute and substitute Shane Moloney helped himself to nine points.

Scorers - Galway: S Moloney 0-9 (2fs, 165), J Flynn 1-6 (4fs), S McInerney 2-3, C Whelan 1-1, A Helebert 0-4, J Cooney 0-3, A Tuohy 0-3, D Nevin 0-2 (1f), C Salmon 0-1, T Monaghan 0-1, Greg Lally 0-1, S Loftus 0-1, K McHugo 0-1, D Glennon 0-1. IT Carlow: M O’Hanlon 0-8 (6fs), C Bolger 0-2, E Rowland 0-2 (2fs), D Tobin 0-1, S Casey 0-1, S Phelan 0-1.

Galway: J Skehill; M Keating, J Hanbury, P Killeen; B Flaherty, Greg Lally, A Tuohy; K McHugo, J Coen; C Salmon, J Cooney, C Whelan; S McInerney, J Flynn, A Helebert. Subs: S Loftus for Tuohy (36 mins), P Brehony for Coen (36 mins), S Moloney for Cooney (36 mins), D Glennon for Flynn (36 mins), M Donoghue for Hanbury (38 mins), T Monaghan for Whelan (47 mins), D Nevin for McHugo (47 mins), B Molloy for Helebert (47 mins), Gavin Lally for Skehill (52 mins), R Burke for Killeen (52 mins), J Grealish for Greg Lally (61 mins).

IT Carlow: E Rowland; L Mullally, K Hannafin, T Gallagher; C Madden, R Moran, D O’Hanlon; C Bolger, S Phelan; M O’Hanlon, J Fitzpatrick, M Redmond; S Bergin, D Tobin, A Mortimer. Subs: M Dowling for Mortimer (54 mins), S Casey for Bergin (54 mins), R Brown for D O’Hanlon (57 mins), C Brennan for Bolger (62 mins).

Referee: A Devine (Westmeath).