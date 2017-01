McMahon makes young patient's day 28 January 2017



Joe McMahon made a lovely gesture to a young Tyrone supporter this week.

Fifteen-year-old Mark McGoldrick was just after waking up in hospital after undergoing abdominal surgery on Tuesday when his hero popped in to present him with one of his jerseys.

McMahon, who won an All-Ireland medals in 2005 and '08, may be one tough cookie on the pitch but off it he clearly has a heart of gold.