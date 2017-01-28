Harte and McKaigue scoop Ulster awards 28 January 2017





Tyrone's Peter Harte celebrates.

©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. Tyrone's Peter Harte celebrates.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

Tyrone's Peter Harte and Chrissy McKaigue of Derry have been named as the respective Ulster GAA Writers' footballer and hurler of the year.

They were among a dozen recipients of awards at last night's annual ceremony in the Four Seasons Hotel, Monaghan.

All Star Harte was honoured for his outstanding displays for Tyrone in their Ulster SFC win last year, while dual star McKaigue starred for Slaughtneil in their historic Ulster club SFC and SHC double, captaining the hurlers' to the first leg of the success.

Ulster GAA Writers' annual award winners 2016:

Male Footballer – Peter Harte (Tyrone)

Female Footballer – Ciara McAnespie (Monaghan)

Hurler – Chrissy McKaigue (Slaughtneil)

Handball – Antoin & Mairead Fox, jointly (Loughmacrory)

Camogie – Colette McSorley (Armagh)

Club – Slaughtneil (Derry)

Team – Donaghmoyne Female Footballers (Monaghan)

Young Achiever – Ben Crealey (Maghery)

Cultural – Saul St Patrick's (Down)

Communications – Sean Kelly (Antrim)

Personality – Francie Coleman (Donaghmoyne)

Services to the GAA – Late Thomas Cassidy (Slaughtneil)

Chairman's Award – Ulster Wheelchair Hurling Team