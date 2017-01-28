Club v county row averted in Donegal

28 January 2017

Donegal's Michael Carroll.
©INPHO/James Crombie.

A possible club versus county row in Donegal has been avoided after Rory Gallagher granted Gaoth Dobhair access to their three young county panellists for tomorrow's Ulster U21 club championship semi-final.

According to the Irish News, Kieran Gillespie, Michael Carroll and Cian Mulligan were expected to be with the Donegal squad for a SF challenge against Mayo, but will be in Creggan, Co. Antrim instead for the club game against Glen, Watty Graham's at 2pm.

As it transpires, Carroll is the only one that looks certain to play in the semi-final as Mulligan is ruled out and Gillespie is an injury doubt. 

Crossmaglen and Stewartstown meet in tomorrow's other semi-final which precedes the Gaoth Dobhair v Glen tie at 12.30pm.

 




Most Read Stories

"Our family, friends, people Daddy had grown up with and played with; they were all there"

Schools: St Peter's end 25-year wait for Leinster SF 'A' honours

Clifford to captain Kerry minors in 2017

Cora Staunton commits to a 23rd season of inter-county football with Mayo

County managers are running players into the ground warns Moyna

Westmeath's bid to avoid club walkovers


Android app on Google Play