Club v county row averted in Donegal 28 January 2017





©INPHO/James Crombie. Donegal's Michael Carroll.©INPHO/James Crombie.

A possible club versus county row in Donegal has been avoided after Rory Gallagher granted Gaoth Dobhair access to their three young county panellists for tomorrow's Ulster U21 club championship semi-final.

According to the Irish News, Kieran Gillespie, Michael Carroll and Cian Mulligan were expected to be with the Donegal squad for a SF challenge against Mayo, but will be in Creggan, Co. Antrim instead for the club game against Glen, Watty Graham's at 2pm.

As it transpires, Carroll is the only one that looks certain to play in the semi-final as Mulligan is ruled out and Gillespie is an injury doubt.

Crossmaglen and Stewartstown meet in tomorrow's other semi-final which precedes the Gaoth Dobhair v Glen tie at 12.30pm.